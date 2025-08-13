Lawson Radio apologises for showing the face of a 17-year-old girl on the Afisem show

The management of Lawson Multimedia which comprises Lawson TV and Lawson Radio has rendered an unqualified apology to the general public at large.

This comes after the media house, via its popular show, Afisem, hosted by Maame Frimpomaa Korankye hosted a minor who had been sexually abused by a 66-year-old man.

Per the report gathered, the young lady named Josephine was lured by the man when she was just 7 years old and could hardly distinguish between the good and the bad.

Josephine noted during the interview that the man had been sexually abusing her for 10 good years, stating emphatically that none of the promises the man made had been fulfilled.

Sadly enough, the management of Lawson Media could not conceal the identity of the young lady making her trend across social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

In response to it, the management, via a communique released on August which has since flown across social media platforms, the management rendered an unqualified apology to the family of young Josephine, NCA, and Ghanaians at large.

The communique starts with “We write to formally acknowledge and express a regrettable incident that occurred on one of our recent broadcasts on the Afisem show program aired on Lawson TV/ Radio on Friday, August 8, 2025”.

It goes on to add that, “During this particular episode, a minor aged 17 years appeared on the show to recount a deeply sensitive matter involving a sexual abuse that occurred when she was 7 years old allegedly perpetrated by a 66-year-old man”.

Reacting to why the identity of the young lady was not concealed, the management said “Unfortunately, due to a severe oversight of our production team, the minor’s identity, including her full facial appearance was not concealed contrary to both the internal editorial standards and national broadcasting regulations”.

The management admitted that “We recognize this as a grave breach of child protection and privacy protocols and we accept our indiscretion for the lapse”.

They went on to render an unqualified apology to the family of Josephine and Ghanaians at large, stating that “We wish to extend our sincere apologies to the National media commission, National communication authority, the ministry of gender, children and social protection, the victim, her family, and the general public”.