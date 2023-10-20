type here...
Lawyer Akoto Ampaw reported dead
News

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw reported dead

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Sad news coming in has it that Ghanaian Lawyer Anthony Akoto Ampaw has kicked the bucket.

The lawyer popularly known as Lawyer Akoto Ampaw is said to have given up his ghost earlier today Friday, October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).

The information available has it that the astute lawyer has not been in good health since the beginning of the year 2023.

He was tipped to be named as the Special Prosecutor after the President assented his signature on the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Bill.

The late lawyer was the head of the legal team that represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo during the 2016 Election petition which ended up with them winning the case.

He was also part of the legal team during the 2013 election petition.

Until his sudden demise, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw was a partner in Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Source:GhPage

