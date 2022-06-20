- Advertisement -

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has commented on the ongoing beef between Dave Joy and Joyce Blessing that was caused by Nana Agradaa.

Speaking on Wontumi TV a few hours ago, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw stated with emphasis that he knows a majority of all the ladies Dave Joy has proposed and slept with before and after his marriage to Joyce Blessing.

READ ALSO: Zionfelix blasts Dave Joy

On the authority of Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, Dave Joy is a serial womanizer therefore he should die the trash talks that his wife was cheating on him when they were together.

He additionally alleged that he knows a lady who turned down Dave Joy’s proposal when she went to him to beg for sponsorship.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw also accused Dave Joy of hiding behind Nana Agradaa to destroy Dave Joy since their marriage is on the verge of collapsing.

READ ALSO: Nana Obiri Yeboah opens up on Joyce Blessing and her husband’s issue

The loudmouth legal practitioner also assured Joyce Blessing that he will always be by her side and offer her any support he can because he won’t allow Nana Agradaa and Dave Joy to destroy her enviable career.

Dave Joy, the husband of Joyce Blessing, made it into the headlines after the embarrassing video showing the gospel singer getting drunk landed on the internet.

In the bedroom video that went viral Wednesday, Joyce – who looked depressed – was seen drinking a bottle of red wine while she professed her love for an unknown man who had seemingly broken her heart.

Later, her team released a statement in which they claimed she did the video for her husband. But in his response, Dave exposed his wife and insisted that she sent the video to another man she was reportedly having an affair with.

READ ALSO: Joyce Blessing reacts after her boozing video goes viral

Dave – who clarified that Joyce Blessing is still his wife despite her infidelity – has yet again opened up about the sour relationship between him and his wife amid the brouhaha.