- Advertisement -

Controversial and loudmouth Ghanaian legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called for the immediate arrest of Efia Odo.

While speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s reporter, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, the lawyer argued that the actress can be prosecuted for up to 3 years or fined for her indecent exposure at Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ listening yesternight.

As fumed by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, the see-through dress Efia Odo wore that has given rise to a ht conversation voice on the internet is a NO-NO.

He’s reported to have said;

As at now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest. I am calling on the Director of the Cybercrime Unit and then the IGP to immediately cause her arrest so we stop this kind of impunity. We need to guard our public morals,“

“Efia Odo’s pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency. We have a law in the country that guards against our morals, the law is such that don’t promote obscene or pornographic material… we can equate this one to Wisa’s case who was sentenced for showing his manhood. There is no difference between the two and currently, the picture is trending, making it very serious…it is a crime because she posted it on the cyber.

“As at now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest. I am calling on the Director of the Cybercrime Unit and then the IGP to immediately cause her arrest so we stop this kind of impunity. We need to guard our public morals,“

Below are the pictures of Efia Odo at Kwesi Arthur’s album listening yesterday.

Apart from Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, many Ghanaians on the internet have also shared the same sentiments.