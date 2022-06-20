type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw fires Afia Schwar and Opambour

By Armani Brooklyn
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw fires Afia Schwar and Opambour
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has finally reacted to Afia Schwar’s curses and Nogokpo visit during an appearance on Wontumi Television.

About two weeks ago, Afia Schwar took over social media trends after she rained heavy curses on Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Chairman Wontumi.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar curses Lawyer Maurice Ampaw (Video)

Afia Schwar’s curses followed after Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s rubbished her claims that she was Chairman Wontumi’s ex-girlfriend and the Asanti Regional NPP Chairman farts whenever he’s ejaculating during their intense sexual intercourse.

Commenting on the curses, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw categorically stated that there’s no way Afia Schwar’s curses will work on him and Chairman Wontumi because they are covered in the blood of Jesus.

READ ALSO: Lady reverses Afia Schwar’s curses on Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

He also expressed his disappointment in Rev Opambour for backing Afia Schwar notwithstanding the fact that he’s a respected man of God in society.

Watch the video below to know more…

It’s going to be another long week because Afia Schwar will hit back at Lawyer Maurice Ampaw for demonizing and bastardizing her once again in this fresh attack in a more damaging manner.

    Source:Ghpage

