Lawyer for NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Benard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw looks not to be okay with the court’s decision to let Afia Schwarzenegger walks free.

In a new development, the lawyer has revealed that he is suing the controversial television personality again.

Afia Schwarzenegger a few weeks ago was fined Ghc 60K and banned from engaging in social media banter for 2 years by the court.

Yesterday, she had banter with former slay queen Moesha Boduong on Instagram and even threatened to slap her if not for the fact that she (Moesha) was sick.

This made some netizens ask if Afia Schwarzenegger has violated her bond since she was told not to engage in a social media fight for the next two (2) years.

Following this, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has come out to make a statement suggesting he will be taking her back to court because she hasn’t changed.

According to him, after the court first sentenced her to 10 days imprisonment she was hiding somewhere in the country but lied to the court that she was sick and also not in the country.

Fast forward to the day of the final verdict, she came in pretending not to be able to walk properly but after the judge passed his judgement and the fine paid she started walking normally.

While the other defendants are behaving very well, Afia Schwarzenegger on the other hand is just misbehaving herself according to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger is yet to respond to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw over her recent behaviour which the lawyer is of the view violates the court’s ruling.

