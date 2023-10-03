Lawyer publicly slaps wife 15 times and later buys her an Audi as an apology gift (Video)

Raymond Nduga, the famous Kenyan lawyer who was caught on video viciously slapping his ‘wife’ says the woman will not leave him because he has a lot of money and is good in bed.

In the video that has received massive wild criticisms from netizens, Raymond had a brief argument with his wife Dorris Everlyne Tado who was seated opposite him.



Just seconds into their argument, Raymond started slapping her viciously.

Several sources have reported that the couple has a toxic relationship and that the lady has been beaten to a pulp on several occasions but keeps returning to her husband.



Meanwhile, after the incident, Raymond has bought his wife a brand-new Audi as an apology gift.

He has also stated emphatically that he would do as he pleases with her and nobody can tell her to leave him because he has money.

Below are some of the comments from social media users who have come across the video…

@TaylorEdith – Why someone would stay in an abusive relationship still beats my mind

@KobbySmyles – Mbaaa p3 sokoo, sokoo na mmba p3

SthembiD – what a dangerous man to be roaming the streets of Kenya…He must be in jail and fight real men there.

@CobbyBillioN – It is sweet when you are apologized with a gift until oneday you are unable to wake up from a Pusk a push And life ends for you Keep tolerating an abusive husband

