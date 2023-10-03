type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLawyer publicly slaps wife 15 times and later buys her an Audi...
News

Lawyer publicly slaps wife 15 times and later buys her an Audi as an apology gift (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lawyer publicly slaps wife 15 times and later buys her an Audi as an apology gift (Video)

Raymond Nduga, the famous Kenyan lawyer who was caught on video viciously slapping his ‘wife’ says the woman will not leave him because he has a lot of money and is good in bed.

In the video that has received massive wild criticisms from netizens, Raymond had a brief argument with his wife Dorris Everlyne Tado who was seated opposite him.


Just seconds into their argument, Raymond started slapping her viciously.

READ ALSO: Borga who spent 1.7 billion on wedding curses wife as their marriage collapses just after a month

Lawyer publicly slaps wife 15 times and later buys her an Audi as an apology gift (Video)


Several sources have reported that the couple has a toxic relationship and that the lady has been beaten to a pulp on several occasions but keeps returning to her husband.


Meanwhile, after the incident, Raymond has bought his wife a brand-new Audi as an apology gift.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


He has also stated emphatically that he would do as he pleases with her and nobody can tell her to leave him because he has money.

READ ALSO: 22-year-old African guy marries a 52-year-old white woman in a plush wedding ceremony (Video)

Below are some of the comments from social media users who have come across the video…

@TaylorEdith Why someone would stay in an abusive relationship still beats my mind

@KobbySmyles Mbaaa p3 sokoo, sokoo na mmba p3

SthembiD what a dangerous man to be roaming the streets of Kenya…He must be in jail and fight real men there.

@CobbyBillioN – It is sweet when you are apologized with a gift until oneday you are unable to wake up from a Pusk a push And life ends for you Keep tolerating an abusive husband

READ ALSO: Miracle! Woman beaten to death by husband wakes on the way to mortuary

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
3.5mph
100 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways