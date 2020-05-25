Home Entertainment Sandra Ankobiah shows off her raw newly improved big booty

By
RASHAD
-
Sandra Ankobiah
It’s confirmed; popular Ghanaian socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has the biggest booty among all the celebrities in her league.

Nearly a year ago, the sexiest lawyer/ actress/ entrepreneur could not boast of such a heavy backside. So what changed?

Sandra Ankoabih on multiple occasions has been accused of going under the knife to lift her booty.

Well, it doesn’t matter how she got it, it’s super amazing and it’s A fact that most men love it and many girls are simply jealous.

Although she has been flaunting the booty all over social media ever since she got them, this is the first time she has put the raw booty on display.

Wearing just a panty, Sandra Ankobia is seen hanging out with her friends as she flexes it all over the place.

Damn!! PayDay must be missing something by now…lol

RASHAD
https://www.ghpage.com/
Rashad is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist who holds a Bachelor of Arts certificate in Social And Development Administration. He is also an award-winning publicist and social media enthusiast. For all your adverts, services and any related needs, you can reach Rashad on +233203713877 WhatsApp +233245475186 Email: rashad@ghpage.com Do well to follow him on all his social media handles below and have A-Z news update on all trending issues

