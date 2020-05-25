It’s confirmed; popular Ghanaian socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has the biggest booty among all the celebrities in her league.

Nearly a year ago, the sexiest lawyer/ actress/ entrepreneur could not boast of such a heavy backside. So what changed?

Sandra Ankoabih on multiple occasions has been accused of going under the knife to lift her booty.

SEE ALSO: Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her newly acquired big booty-Fans go wild

Well, it doesn’t matter how she got it, it’s super amazing and it’s A fact that most men love it and many girls are simply jealous.

Although she has been flaunting the booty all over social media ever since she got them, this is the first time she has put the raw booty on display.

Wearing just a panty, Sandra Ankobia is seen hanging out with her friends as she flexes it all over the place.

SEE ALSO: Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her newly acquired big & super sexy booty online

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Damn!! PayDay must be missing something by now…lol