Laycon crowned winner of 2020 BBNaija Lockdown

Laycon has emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season.

The talented rapper/singer beat 19 other housemates to win the coveted N85million worth of prizes after spending 71 days in the Big Brother house and entertaining millions of viewers across Africa.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe widely known as Laycon led by 60 per cent votes followed by Dorathy with 21.85 per cent votes.

However, Nengi had 15.03 per cent votes while Neo and Vee had 1.94 per cent and 1.18 per cent votes, respectively.

Laycon’s victory does not come as a surprise as celebrities such as Eniola Badmus, Nkechi Blessing,Toyin Lawani, Yul Edochie, Reminisce, Teni D Entertainer, have been canvassing votes for him on social media.

Music producer-turned-blogger, Samklef, has been particularly vocal about his support for Laycon.

He has never hidden his support for the lanky singer and many people have donated money to him, which Samklef, in turn, has disbursed to fans to buy airtime and vote en-masse for Laycon.

As of September 25, he had raised over N900,000. Likewise, Tunde Ednut, who has a followership of over a million followers on Instagram, used his platform to canvass for Laycon.

Similar scenarios also played out across the country as both youths and adults have been showing support for Laycon in different ways.

The Fierce rapper seemed like a subject of ridicule as many mocked his looks and dressing, especially his superhero costumes during one of their Saturday night parties.

He was meant to be costumed as Deadpool but the costume made him look like a joke. While his fellow housemates called him a sausage in the outfit, online commenters had a field day creating several memes of his outfit.

He was also laughed at because of his seeming fixation with a now disqualified contestant, Erica Nlewedim, who was more attracted to Kiddwaya.

Interestingly, the young man who went into the house with about four thousand Instagram followers now boasts of a million followers and a verified account while still in the competition.

Also, during the week, some youths in Ogun State held a public walk-in support of Laycon, imploring all who cared to listen to vote for the University of Lagos graduate.

This was even as a restaurant in Lagos offered free food to people to vote for Laycon.

Despite the odds, most see him as an underdog and he scaled all hurdles to become the winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show.

For winning the show, Laycon gets the N85 million, an Innoson SUV, a Two-bedroom apartment, Dubai trip for two among other prizes.