Le Witch quits content creation to marry

Popular Nigerian OnnlyFans star, Le Witch, has shocked her followers after announcing her engagement on her social media pages.

Before this unexpected news, Le Witch was a known adult content creator who had a massive following on all her social media pages.

Before announcing her engagement, Le Witch decided to ‘Bless’ her followers with one last adult content to bid farewell to her known profession.

Amidst the good news of her engagement, her critics have decided to mar the upcoming wedding ceremony by sharing her old inappropriate videos and photos online to disgrace her.

Alot of them have also resorted to insulting her soon-to-be husband for being a loser and a weakling.

Some well-wishers are also defending her husband by arguing that maybe, despite being an inappropriate content creator, she may possess all the qualities of a wife material.

Netizens Reactions….

@Iwualayesbaby – I’m seeing comments from women and I’m ashamed. Will any of you allow your brother or son to marry such a woman? Smh

@Brendakuagod – One thing women know how to do well is to live in self dece! t, they know they need companionship & relationship but they don’t want it to be like they need men. Men are not the price but when one comes along, they do pre-wedding pictures, bridal showers, picture dump,30 ashoebi .. now she left her only JOB AND PROFESSION because apparently he told her to delete everything to start a new life

@Shollacrane 1 – But on a serious note some girls dey get that luck o while the ones wey dey sleep for church dey end up with mike Tyson

@Topman_Infortech_Limited – As long as they are happy together. Congrats! They found love and thats on perioddddd

@Egoyiibi – Adult males be crying for another man about his life choices? My flabber is highly gasted. You must hate adult content creators that you have to gnash your teeth our who is marrying her? Waoooow

