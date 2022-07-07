- Advertisement -

Former MP Anthony Osei Akoto has blasted Vice President and Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta over what he describes as crass cluelessness.

According to his frustration, the NPP has failed Ghanaians after making so much noise in opposition and delivering little in government.

On the back of the decision of the government to go for an IMF bailout, Osei Akoto has said it is a form of concession by the NPP that does not have the acumen to manage the economy.

Per the account of a viral leaked audiotape which carries the fears, disappointments and frustrations of the party, Osei Akoto pointed fingers accusingly at Bawumia and Ofori Atta for letting the government down.

He added that the NPP has already sent itself into opposition following the recklessness and ineptitude of the current administration.

Osei Akoto rubbished the government’s efforts by stating that their barks and more than their bites thus they have been exposed even after talking so much in opposition and failing to deliver the goods.

He, then, warned the NPP party against winning the 2024 election. He forewarned that the NPP has no chance of winning the next election because the people who President Akufo-Addo has appointed are clueless.

As a Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning under the Kufuor Administration, Osei Akoto added that the NPP in turn has made former President Mahama a saint based on how they have mismanaged the economy. Osei Akoto entreated the party to stop blaming NDC for their incompetence.

He told the NPP to refrain from defending the mess of the government.

Osei Akoto said the following on an exclusive NPP WhatsApp platform:

“We are not breaking the 8. We are going into the opposition. Al is not well, We do not have any men. About 70 per cent of the men we think we have are bullish!t. Ofori Atta has not done a good job. He is one of the worst Finance Ministers we have. Bawumia has been as worse as Ofori Atta.”

“We have mismanaged the economy. We said the same about the NDC. We have disappointed Ghanaians. The things we said about Mahama are all coming back to us. It is unfair to blame the NDC. We have made Mahama a saint”

