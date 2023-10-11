Leaked bedroom video of popular GH Tiktoker Born Bold – Watch

A disgruntled client has released the nude video of Ghanaian TikToker who’s simply known as Born Gold

Born Bold had sent the client the video in an attempt to close a deal with him but he rather recorded it and kept it for himself.

READ ALSO: Guy leaks GH Tiktoker, Born Bold’s bedroom video online

After they had a slight disagreement, he released it online.

Contrary to how some people would feel when their videos of such nature are released, Born Bold real name Alina Dzifa was rather beaming.

Click on this LINK to watch the video…

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: Full leaked Obuasi atopa video – Watch