Learn Sense- Kwaku Manu Tells Celebrities Who Have Joined Politics

Kumawood actor turned show host, Kwaku Manu aka Bob Ciga has slapped sense into Ghanaian celebrities who have joined politics.

The actor does not understand why Ghanaian actors, actresses, and musicians would proclaim their political affiliations.

Admitting it is their right, Kwaku Manu advised them to learn sense since plans are far advanced towards the commencement of the December 7 general election.

Speaking in a self-recorded video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Kwaku Manu said Ghanaian celebrities should be very mindful of their utterances ahead of the election.

He claims some utterances from some of the celebrities who claim to be politicians are so annoying that they may anger the Ghanaian voters to vote against the political party with which the celebrity is affiliated.

He sent a piece of advice to the bigwigs in the various political parties, as he implored them to ensure that celebrities are careful about their utterances.