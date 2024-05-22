Learning my style helped Sarkodie to win BET- Okomfour Kwadee

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Okomfour Kwadee has attributed rapper Sarkodie’s success as a musician to learning from him.

The musician speaking to Nana Baffour said that he plays a role in Sarkodie’s success as a musician.

Being in the industry before Sarkodie, Okomfour Kwadee claims Sarkodie learnt a lot from him.

Naming some, Kwadee claims Sarkodie learnt his style of music which has helped him a lot.

According to him, learning his style of music helped Sarkodie to win BET.

He said, “I can say that Sarkodie learnt my style and that is what helped him win BET”.