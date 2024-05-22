type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLearning my style helped Sarkodie to win BET- Okomfour Kwadee
Entertainment

Learning my style helped Sarkodie to win BET- Okomfour Kwadee

By Musah Abdul

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Okomfour Kwadee has attributed rapper Sarkodie’s success as a musician to learning from him.

The musician speaking to Nana Baffour said that he plays a role in Sarkodie’s success as a musician.

Being in the industry before Sarkodie, Okomfour Kwadee claims Sarkodie learnt a lot from him.

Naming some, Kwadee claims Sarkodie learnt his style of music which has helped him a lot.

According to him, learning his style of music helped Sarkodie to win BET.

He said, “I can say that Sarkodie learnt my style and that is what helped him win BET”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
85.4 ° F
85.4 °
85.4 °
75 %
4.1mph
100 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways