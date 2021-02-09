Ghanaian artiste Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa has issued a word of caution to his ex-girlfriend, Queen Peezy to stop contacting him since he is now a married man.

The Swedru-based musician warned Queen Peezy to stay away from him and his family as he is not interested in keeping in touch with her.

In an interview, Queen Peezy disclosed that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker issued this strong warning to her via text message and voice note.

Queen Peezy originally known as Gabriella Kotey explained that he only contacted Patapaa to inform him that they can still be friends even though he is married.

According to her, Patapaa warned her to stop contacting him because his wife will be furious if she sees her text messages.

“He sent me a message and a voice note warning me to back off so I did. Patapaa told me he’s a married man now and if his wife sees such texts, she will be angry about it. So I’ve blocked him”, Queen Peezy stated.

Queen Peezy further stated that the musician angrily sent her a voice message with reads; “Respect yourself. I’m a married man, don’t chat me again. I don’t like that or I will block your number”.

Somewhere in 2019, Patapaa and Queen Peezy released loved-up photos on social media suggesting that they were in a relationship and had plans of settling down.

Few months later, Patapaa disclosed that his relationship with Queen Peezy was just for hype, adding that Peezy just wanted to be popular.

Well, on January 2nd 2020, the musician tied the knot to his German girlfriend Liha Miller at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.