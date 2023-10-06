type here...
Don’t leave Ghana for greener pastures abroad if you are working – Lady advise

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Naana and people leaving Ghana at Kotoka International Airport
Naana-UK
A Ghanaian woman based in the UK has advised Ghanaians thinking of relocating abroad to hustle to think twice because it’s not as easy out there as they are made to believe.

The lady identified as Naana, it is advisable to stay in Ghana if you are already working and making money rather than coming abroad to seek greener pastures.

According to her, starting life in a different country is a problem and securing a job is another problem altogether worse of all making money in that country is also a headache on its own.

Speaking in an interview she said: “Comparing Ghana to the UK, it’s easier for people to find jobs here. In the UK no matter your qualifications you will find something to do. However, comparing it to when I arrived in the UK it is not as easy now. That is why I entreat those in Ghana who have jobs not to relocate abroad. If you are more comfortable in Ghana I wouldn’t advise you to migrate.”

She also spoke against people selling off their properties and using the money to travel abroad asking what would be of them in case they don’t make it in their new country.

“If you sell your properties and use the proceeds to relocate and you are not able to make it abroad what will you do? It is stressful here”.

She mentioned that she has no problem if people want to come abroad for holidays but to hustle she wouldn’t advise that or suggest it to anyone.

“So those people can travel abroad for holidays or vacation, but for me, I would advise you not to come and hustle here.”

Source:GhPage

