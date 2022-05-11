- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor Lency Addo says pressure from men seeking to sleep with her is weighing down on her and has requested for every one of them to “leave her the fuck alone”.

According to the self-styled mental health advocate, she wants to live a happy and fulfilled life by finding a man and starting a family of her own.

Abena laments that even though she’s notorious for exposing her bedmates, other men have not learned from the humiliation their counterparts have suffered at her hands as they more keep knocking on her door.

In a self-recorded video uploaded online, she said: “Leave me the fuck alone so that I can get a man, get married, have a wife, be a wife, have kids. That’s all I wanna f—king do.”

The remarks followed right after she had exposed musicians and footballers, including Thomas Partey, who are blowing up her phone and making sexual advances toward her.

In this new video, she claims the deputy captain of the Blackstars has been sending her private messages requesting her nudes.

According to Abena Korkor, the Arsenal midfielder promised her an undisclosed amount of cash and a trip to London in exchange for her explicit snaps.

“Thomas Partey also wants to trend so he is in my f—king Twitter asking for my nudes and pictures, asking for where I stay and telling me he wants to take me to f—king London,” she said.

Abena Korkor — who sent social media into a meltdown with her nudes Tuesday — further disclosed that a lot of musicians and footballers come into her DM requesting help so they can trend on social media.