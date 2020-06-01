Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy has reacted to the ongoing copyright between Mr. Drew and Nigerian American artiste Rotimi.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy asked that his name be taken out off the ongoing copyright issues because the only thing he did was to feature on it.

Narrating how come he was featured on the song, Stonebwoy revealed that he was just going through Instagram when Mr. Drew’s post caught his attention.

Looking at how his relationship with Kaywa was, he decided to jump on the song and sent a message to Mr. Drew to send him the instrumentals so he lays a verse on it.

He continued that after he had finished recording his verse, his brother brought it to his attention that the song was a sample.

Listen to his interview below:

Stonebwoy later called on Mr. Drew and his management to do the needful and explain to people how he managed to get on the song because some people think he together with Mr. Drew planned to get the song sampled.