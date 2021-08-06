- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally broken her silence on rumours that her marriage is going through a rollercoaster.

Her response comes on the back of claims by media personality, Mona Gucci, that her marriage is not all rosy as she makes it seem and that her husband Maxwell Mensah subjects her to beatings and other forms of torture at home.

While Nana Ama does not want to pay mind to what people say about her, she is more concerned about negative discussions about her family.

In a recent interview, the actress cum TV presenter said she does not enjoy it when people say all kinds of things about her marriage, her husband Maxwell Mensah and daughter Maxine.

“I need to protect my marriage with everything I have. I don’t see the reason why anyone should include my husband or my daughter when they have problems with me. I get offended when negative things are said about the people I love most,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Nana Ama is known to be one of the most non-confrontational celebrities out there, she won’t react or respond to negative stories. But she explained that she reacts in such a manner because she wants to stay out of trouble.



“Sometimes, it is difficult to hear certain things being said about you and pretend like you have not heard them. It hurts to hear someone say false things about you as if they know you and still ignore it. It takes someone who has a lot of patience to do that and I have suffered a lot.

“I hear very bad comments about me but for peace to prevail, I just ignore and respond to them at the right time,” she said.

Mona Gucci in a live video on social media stated that Joyce Boakye gave her a hint about the alleged marital crisis of Nana Ama McBrown.

According to the Onua TV presenter, Joyce Boakye bluntly told her that Nana Ama is not in a good mood as she is always being abused by her husband at home before she comes to sit on TV to host the show.

The Onua presenter added that due to the fact that she has never been to Kumasi before in her life she believed Joyce Boakye’s allegations.

Watch the video below.