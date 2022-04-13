- Advertisement -

Footage of a Lebanese threatening to slit the throat of a Ghanaian businessman in Osu – a popular business hotspot in Accra – has gone viral on social media.

The business owner, who sells shoes made from Kente, shared the video of the violent scene on his business page narrating how the raging foreigner drew a weapon at his premises.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, April 10, the shoe seller by the username @doit_ghana, revealed that the altercation arose over a parking space.

According to him, the unidentified Lebanese parked his car in front of his shop for almost an hour. This was disrupting business, therefore, he told the driver to park his car at an appropriate spot.

His request, he said did not sit well with the Lebanese, who then went for a sword from his car. The shop owner per his account, run into a nearby shop for safety.

In the viral video, the Lebanese can be heard saying “Come out. I will cut your neck,” while illustrating how he would slash the shop owner’s neck as eyewitnesses prevented him from attacking the shop owner.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has said its attention has been drawn to the video.

In a post on Twitter, the Police noted that they have begun investigations into the matter.

“This viral video has come to our attention and we are working on it,” the Service tweeted..