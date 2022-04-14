Lebanese remanded after he threatened to kill shop owner at Osu

- Advertisement -

A Lebanese national, who allegedly threatened to kill a businessman during a heated argument at Osu in Accra, has been put before the court.

The suspect, Osman Brustani, was arraigned at an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday and was subsequently remanded to reappear before the court on 22nd April 2022, a Police statement said.

This was after he was arrested on Wednesday 13th April 2022, in connection with a viral video in which he was captured threatening a victim publicly with a sword.

We had earlier reported that the Police were on a hunt for Mr Brustani after footage showed him yelling at another person believed to be a shop owner, and saying “I will cut your neck”.

It is gathered that the suspect was infuriated after he was confronted for parking in front of the victim’s shop for almost an hour.

The shop owner reportedly asked the Lebanese to park his car at an appropriate spot, but that did not sit well with the latter.

Per the shop owner’s account, Osman Brustani went for a sword from his car, compelling the shop owner to run into another shop for safety.

He was barred from attacking the shop owner by bystanders.

The victim is currently receiving psychological support, according to the police.