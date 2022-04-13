type here...
Lebanese in viral video threatening shop owner at Osu arrested
News

By Kweku Derrick
Lebanese-with-a-sword-at-Osu shop
The Accra Regional Police command has arrested Osman Brustani – a Lebanese who was seen in a viral video threatening the life of a shop owner at Osu.

The victim had uploaded footage of the incident on his Instagram page Sunday, April 10, calling for immediate assistance.

In his post, the shoe seller with the username @doit_ghana, revealed the fracas arose over a parking space.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the police said the suspect is in custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

“Before the arrest, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare reached out to the victim yesterday, Tuesday, 12th April 2022 via a telephone call and he seemed traumatised by the incident,” the statement said.

“As a result upon the IGP’s instruction, the victim has been given psychological support by a clinical psychologist from the Police Hospital.”

The Police Administration also said the IGP followed up his earlier phone conversation with a personal visit to the victim on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear when the suspect will be arraigned for court.

    Source:GHPage

