Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

A senior lecturer with the Kogi State University, Anyigba, identified as Dr. Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle, has died in a hotel room after a sex romp with a 22-year-old 200-level student.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, tincident occurred on Tuesday, July 15, and was later reported to the Anyigba Police Division, which promptly arrested the student involved for questioning.

The lecturer, widely regarded as one of the strictest in the university, was allegedly notorious for exploiting female students sexually in exchange for grades.

According to reports, Dr. Ibikunle — a married man with children — had checked into a hotel on the day of the incident with a female student in her second year of studying Social Studies Education.

Sources allege that the lecturer had consumed multiple energy drinks prior to the encounter, seemingly in preparation for intense activity.