Lecturer nabbed for engaging with his 17-year-old student

NIGERIA – A law lecturer at Clifford University in Abia state has been busted sekxually assaulting a 17-year-old law student in a room attached to his office.

This was reported in a video shared on X by a netizen identified as @ChuksEricE.

As reported, the lecturer lured the young student into a room connected to his office where he sekxually assaulted her.

In the video that was shared, the man was seen being confronted by some angry men believed to be the student’s brothers.

He was seen making pleading gestures and trying to calm them down.

Netizens Reactions…

@lilyjoelily said: “Hold him oooo

If the allegations are true Biko don’t leave him”

@TechAfrica6296 remarked: “They should have gotten evidence first before coming online

That is how things are done

For now, it is just an accusation.”

@BrigthNation wrote: “Roubish, this is what one lecture want to do my beloved girlfriend in school but the God I serve pass him, he even want to failed my girlfriend on final year, omo I confronted him and give him serious warning, And he respected him self now my girlfriend is now youth coper ?”

@UChinenyeze1 said: “These sexual predators in schools should be disgraced.I had one course mate then in school and a lady from my village whom a lecturer told that until he sucks her breasts that she would not pass a year two course until finally during our final year she conceded to his desires”

