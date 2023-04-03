type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Approve LGBTQ in Ghana – Afia Schwarzenegger to Prez Nana Addo

By Qwame Benedict
Afia-Schwarzenegger---Nana-Addo-and-Kamala-Harris
Afia-Schwarzenegger---Nana-Addo-and-Kamala-Harris
Actress and radio personality Afia Schwarzenegger has urged the President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to forget Ghanaians and approve LGBTQ in Ghana.

According to the controversial personality, there is nothing Ghanaians and other people can do if he approves that LGBTQ be made legal in Ghana, not even parliament can do anything about it.

She disclosed that Parliament even approved E-levy when they knew very well that the citizens were complaining so why won’t they approve this?

Afia Schwarzenegger in a video noted that there is money involved in passing or approving LGBTQ and the parliamentarians need money for their campaign so they would approve it so they can get money out of it.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

