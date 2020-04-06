type here...
He is legally mine – Fella Makafui tells Sister Deborah after wishing Medikal a happy birthday

By Qwame Benedict
0
Sister-Deborah-Fella-Makafui-Medikal
He is legally mine - Fella Makafui tells Sister Deborah after wishing Medikal a happy birthday
Yesterday, rapper AMG Medikal celebrated his birthday and as such many of his celebrity friends took to social media to show him some love.

Aside his celebrity friends, one other person that wished him a happy birthday was Deborah Vannesa aka Sister Deborah who happen to be the former girlfriend of the rapper.

Sister Deborah and Medikal

Also Read: Happy Birthday my sweet ex-Sister Deborah to Medikal

She took to her social media handle and shared a picture of them together with the caption: “Happy Birthday my sweet ex”

Well, Fella Makafui who is now the wife to the rapper has reacted to the birthday message from Sister Deborah.

She shared a picture of herself and Medikal with their wedding ring to spite Sister Deborah.

The picture tells a lot stating that Medikal whom she describes as her ex is now legally married to her.

Also Read: Fans of Yaa Pono and Strongman call for a rap battle between the two

See screenshot below:

She didnt’t end there as she went on and shared a video propably to laugh at Sister Deborah for describing Medikal as her ex-boyfriend.

Also Read: I’m ready to pay for Pappy Kojo to be brought to Ghana – Sarkodie

Watch the video below:

A fan who seemed not happy with Fella Makafui’s reaction over the message from Sister Derby warned her in the comment section.

The fan posted: “Eno dey make sense… uno see divorce after marriage before??… just pray for peaceful relationship and stop this trolls… cuz your juju man sef will not live forever..”

See screenshot below:

