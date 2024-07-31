Legendary Music icon Onyeka Onwenu dead

Legendary Nigerian singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu has reportedly died at the age of 72.

She was said to have passed away on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at Mrs. Stella Okoli’s birthday party.

TheNiche reported that an eyewitness at the party confirmed the news.

“It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at Mrs. Stella Okoli’s birthday today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), and after performing, she collapsed.

“She was taken to Reddington Hospital, but she couldn’t make it,” the eyewitness said.

However, the deceased’s family has yet to announce her death as of press time.

Onwenu will be remembered for her music albums such as In The Morning Light and Dancing In The Sun.

-- AD --

She also starred in movies like Half of a Yellow Sun and Lionheart, among others.