Legon 2nd Year Law Student dies after receiving an injection at Hospital

A grief-stricken Ghanaian mother is seeking justice following the tragic death of her 19-year-old son, which she attributes to receiving an injection at Ewin Polyclinic in Cape Coast.

Her son, a second-year student at the University of Ghana Law School, had suffered an asthmatic attack, and they had rushed him to the clinic for medical assistance.

In her heart-wrenching account, she recounted that her son urgently required oxygen, which led them to seek help at the polyclinic.

While at the clinic, the medical staff instructed her to purchase specific medications for her son’s treatment. Tragically, her son was administered an injection of an unknown substance.

Following the injection, her son experienced severe distress, and despite the nurses’ desperate efforts to revive him, he tragically passed away.

Adding to the family’s distress, the clinic swiftly transported the young man’s lifeless body to the morgue, and they have since refused to provide any information regarding the cause of his death.

The anguished mother is now appealing for support to hold the hospital accountable for the tragedy that befell her son.

This heart-wrenching incident underscores the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and due process in medical care and the handling of tragic cases such as this one.

The mother’s plea for help reflects the profound grief and desire for justice experienced by the family following this devastating loss.