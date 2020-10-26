type here...
GhPage Sports Legon Cities signs Asamoah Gyan on 4-year deal
Sports

Legon Cities signs Asamoah Gyan on 4-year deal

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Legon Cities signs Asamoah Gyan on 4-year deal
Asamoah Gyan
- Advertisement -

The general captain for the Blackstars Asamoah Gyan has inked a 4-year long term deal with Ghanaian premier league club Legon Cities worth million of Ghana cedis.

Per what we gathered, the contract is worth $250,000 a year, equivalent to over 1.4m Ghana Cedis a year making him the highest paid footballer in the local premier league.

Earlier, there were speculations that the former Sunderland striker was on the verge of signing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko but things didn’t go well between the two parties until Legon cities came into the picture.

See photo below:

Gyan, has been without a club since January 2020 and would be returning to the premier league after 17 years since leaving Liberty Professionals.

Legon Cities FC (formerly known as Wa All Stars FC) is a football club from Ghana currently based in Accra, Greater Accra. The club won the 2016 Ghanaian Premier League.

The club was founded in January 2006 through investments by Kwesi Nyantakyi in Wa, Ghana. There had been a number of First Division Clubs in the region notably Freedom Stars, Veterans and Wa United. They are a member of the Ghana Premier League. The club used to played their home games at Wa Sports Stadium formerly played in the Golden City Park in Berekum but now plays their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In December 2019, the club was sold and renamed to Legon Cities F.C.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 26, 2020
Accra
few clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
0.9mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News