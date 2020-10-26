Legon Cities signs Asamoah Gyan on 4-year deal

- Advertisement -

The general captain for the Blackstars Asamoah Gyan has inked a 4-year long term deal with Ghanaian premier league club Legon Cities worth million of Ghana cedis.

Per what we gathered, the contract is worth $250,000 a year, equivalent to over 1.4m Ghana Cedis a year making him the highest paid footballer in the local premier league.

Earlier, there were speculations that the former Sunderland striker was on the verge of signing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko but things didn’t go well between the two parties until Legon cities came into the picture.

Gyan, has been without a club since January 2020 and would be returning to the premier league after 17 years since leaving Liberty Professionals.

Legon Cities FC (formerly known as Wa All Stars FC) is a football club from Ghana currently based in Accra, Greater Accra. The club won the 2016 Ghanaian Premier League.

The club was founded in January 2006 through investments by Kwesi Nyantakyi in Wa, Ghana. There had been a number of First Division Clubs in the region notably Freedom Stars, Veterans and Wa United. They are a member of the Ghana Premier League. The club used to played their home games at Wa Sports Stadium formerly played in the Golden City Park in Berekum but now plays their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In December 2019, the club was sold and renamed to Legon Cities F.C.