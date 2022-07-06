type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLegon graduate who was holding up a placard begging for a job...
News

Legon graduate who was holding up a placard begging for a job gets over 50 employment opportunities

By Armani Brooklyn
Legon graduate who was holding Up placard begging for a job gets over 50 employment opportunities
- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, a University Of Ghana graduate went viral on the local digital space after he stormed the streets with a placard to beg for a job.

The young man whose name has been given as Isaac Kwame Addae has shared a piece of very wonderful news with the world this morning during an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHONE TV.

READ ALSO: Ms Nancy leaves GhOne TV for TV3, states her reasons

According to Addae today on GhOne TV, over 50 companies have reached out to him, although he’s still yet to land a job.

He continued that he has been given some pointers on the ‘business side of Aquaculture’.

Addae further requested that he should be given a job opportunity, regardless of whether it is in the field of marine science, a related field, or even something completely unrelated as long as it would allow him to earn money.

Addae claimed that he has sent his resume to each of these employers and is awaiting a response.

Alot of critics on the internet bashed poor Addae yesterday for learning a course which has no employment opportunity in the country.

READ ALSO: GHOne TV Presenters go viral with Beyonce’s ‘Drop Challenge’ video on TikTok; Nana Aba Anamoah reacts

Because as we are all aware, some filed of study lack employment spaces in the country hence it makes it suicidal to pursue such programs at the tertiary level.

But all the same, what God can not do doesn’t exist – Addae will land a juicy deal very soon and be employed once and for all.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, July 6, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    3.2mph
    40 %
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News