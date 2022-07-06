Legon graduate who was holding up a placard begging for a job gets over 50 employment opportunities

- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, a University Of Ghana graduate went viral on the local digital space after he stormed the streets with a placard to beg for a job.

The young man whose name has been given as Isaac Kwame Addae has shared a piece of very wonderful news with the world this morning during an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHONE TV.

According to Addae today on GhOne TV, over 50 companies have reached out to him, although he’s still yet to land a job.

He continued that he has been given some pointers on the ‘business side of Aquaculture’.

Addae further requested that he should be given a job opportunity, regardless of whether it is in the field of marine science, a related field, or even something completely unrelated as long as it would allow him to earn money.

Addae claimed that he has sent his resume to each of these employers and is awaiting a response.

Alot of critics on the internet bashed poor Addae yesterday for learning a course which has no employment opportunity in the country.

Because as we are all aware, some filed of study lack employment spaces in the country hence it makes it suicidal to pursue such programs at the tertiary level.

But all the same, what God can not do doesn’t exist – Addae will land a juicy deal very soon and be employed once and for all.