You must be very stupid to sleep with a hookup girl without protection because you know such women carry STIs like badges.

Evidently, the hookup culture has been accepted into Ghanaian society hence ladies who are into that trade no longer feel ashamed of opening up about their ‘profession’.

A level 300 Legon hook-up girl has sent shivers down the spines of the men who have patronized her services before.

READ ALSO: Friend of Maa Linda’s daughter who leaked her hook up audio speaks

According to this lady, she doesn’t know how she got infected with the virus and she only became aware after she went for a check early this year.

Probably, she has been living with the virus for over 6 months now hence all the men who slept with her without a latex risk contracting the virus.

Citing from the names she shared on the internet which is purposely to prompt them to go and check their HIV status, one of her lecturer’s names was included.

She also added tier locations to make it easier for readers who have once patronized her to know that they are the ones she’s talking about.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the story…

Maame Serwaa Appiah – Naa don’t they protect themselves? If your name is there and you’ve protected yourself no fears just check

Stella Oduro – Wait na which pussy she use collect all this dicks eiiii hook up ampa Richie

Cyril Mamaba Reigns or which mamaba…. eiiiiii this people dier Dem go collect paaaaa

Tricia Asieduwaa – She has infected peoples boyfriend’s n they have also infected the ladies and the ladies have infected the guys and the guys have infected the ladies

Gloria Elorm – it’s funny but sad. Ladies, don’t get too exited because these listed men definitely have wives and galfrnds. what if your so called “serious boyfriend” is part ??? Madam, we’re all victims here

Delight Kesinornu Sowah – The sad part is those people too will sleep with others who will also sleep with others and the spread continues

READ ALSO: Man returns from abroad to catch his girlfriend doing hookup