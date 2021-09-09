type here...
GhPageEntertainmentLegon; Lady secretly films roommate whiles boyfriend bonked her at the hostel...
Entertainment

Legon; Lady secretly films roommate whiles boyfriend bonked her at the hostel (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A female student of the University of Ghana, Legon has shared a video of the moment her roommate was seriously bonked by her boyfriend on social media.

Apparently, her friend had brought in her boyfriend and the two were getting personal in the same room partitioned with a curtain.

The core reason why she posted this video is however unknown but it can be said the lady was amazed by the energy the boyfriend used in ‘chopping’ her roommate and the accompanied moaning.

The look on the face of the Legon lady says it all. She wishes it could have been her enjoying the ‘joystick’ of the guy who seemingly was on top of affairs in the room.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 9, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
75.9 ° F
75.9 °
75.9 °
90 %
2.1mph
43 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News