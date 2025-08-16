type here...
Legon: Male students crashes windscreen over girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Legon

A heated drama happened at the University of Ghana’s Elizabeth Sey Hall after a male student smashed the windshield of an unregistered Honda Civic upon discovering his girlfriend in the vehicle with another man.

According to eyewitness reports, the visibly furious student lost his temper after seeing his girlfriend inside the car with another man.

Upon the discovery, he decided to shatter the car’s windscreen.

Legon

A video capturing the aftermath of the incident has since surfaced on social media, attracting widespread attention and debate.

The matter has been reported to the police and is currently under investigation.

