type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNSMQ Finale: Legon Presec Boys breaks the 8 as the whoop Owass...
News

NSMQ Finale: Legon Presec Boys breaks the 8 as the whoop Owass and Achimota

Who won the 2023 NSMQ?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, won the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale on October 30, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra.

The defending champions retained the bragging rights for another year.

PRESEC defeated Achimota School and Opoku Ware School to claim a record 8th NSMQ title.

The contest was keenly contested, with all three schools displaying their intellectual prowess.

However, PRESEC ultimately emerged victorious, thanks to their strong performance in the true or false and problem-solving rounds.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Presec on the day was represented by Partey and Selinam Mortey

TODAY

Monday, October 30, 2023
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.6mph
0 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways