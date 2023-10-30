NSMQ Finale: Legon Presec Boys breaks the 8 as the whoop Owass and Achimota

- Advertisement -

The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, won the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale on October 30, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra.

The defending champions retained the bragging rights for another year.

PRESEC defeated Achimota School and Opoku Ware School to claim a record 8th NSMQ title.

The contest was keenly contested, with all three schools displaying their intellectual prowess.

However, PRESEC ultimately emerged victorious, thanks to their strong performance in the true or false and problem-solving rounds.

Presec on the day was represented by Partey and Selinam Mortey