The first person to have tested positive to the deadly coronavirus from the University of Ghana according to information reaching us is in serious condition and currently battling for her life.

The student who is a level 300 student offering Pharmacy traveled to Dallas for a family emergency and came back to Ghana with the virus.

According to reports, she attended lectures from Monday to Thursday on campus and was rushed to Nyaho a few days after her arrival for a test which proved positive.

In a video sighted on social media and available to Ghpage.com, the female student is seen battling seriously for her life as she tries to fight the deadly coronavirus.

This video goes a long way to tell us how serious the coronavirus is. We all thought or better still have been made to believe that the sickness can’t stand the sun.

As it stands now, Ghana has 24 cases on its hand with one death. Schools have been closed down until further notice and businesses are gradually shutting down due to the increasing number of cases in the country.