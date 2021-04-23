Legon: UG Student falls from 4th floor of Mensah Sarbah Hall (Video)

- Advertisement -

The tragic news that has reached our desks registers a student at the University of Ghana, Legon is feared dead after falling from the 4th Floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A building.

According to a report by Radio Universe, a campus-based radio station, the student (Wahab Abdulai) is believed to be an unauthorised resident of the hall. That is, he perches a friend in the hall.

He is said to be a former resident of the hall but was currently an illegal resident in the hall because he was not registered as a resident of the hall.

Wahab is reported to have jumped over fears of being sacked by hall authorities.

According to an eyewitness report, the registered occupants of the room Wahab was perching heard a loud bang on the door and thought it was hall authorities who were hunting for unauthorised.

“The victim was asked to hide in the balcony until the assumed porters leave.

Suddenly, they heard a loud crashing sound and rushed to see what had happened then they found the boy lying on the ground floor,” the eyewitness revealed.

The victim has reportedly been admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after receiving first aid treatment at the Legon Hospital.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, April 23rd 2021 dawn around 2: 00 am.