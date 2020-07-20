There’s a fire on the mountain. Actress Kafui Danku has gone all out of Facebook to expose and warn the public about Leila Djansi.

Seemingly angry Kafui Danku on Facebook blasted US-based Ghanaian movie producer and director, Leila Djansi for spreading lies about her to other people because she refused to dash her money.

What may have really triggered this fire between them as said by Kafui is the lies Leila is fast spreading across to tarnish her image but I’m sure there could be more to what Kafui posted on Facebook.

In Kafui Danku’s post, she explained that Leila Djansi asked her for help to support a lady known as Doris, which she agreed to do. Sometime after, the latter came back asking for more money which she declined.

According to Kafui, that’s when Leila started badmouthing her to people in their circle of common associations. Kafui stated she is bringing the issue out so everyone knows Leila is dangerous.

Kafui Danku further in her post on Facebook mentioned that people warned her about Leila but she ignored to listen and now she’s finding out for herself that her behaviour is admittedly shallow.

READ THE FULL POST BY KAFUI DANKU ADDRESSING TO LEILA DJANSI:

Leila Leila Afua Djansi

I know you’ll see this faster than my missed call .

I’m someone who doesn’t listen to people when they warn me to be careful of a particular person; NO, I don’t listen but I’m posting here to confirm to them they’re right since I’m too embarrassed to tell them personally, I might as well make the whole community aware that you’re DANGEROUS!

I will be blunt : You asked me for support to help Doris which I obliged .

You later came back to ask me for thousands of dollars which I didn’t give you so you went round telling people stupid and childish lies…

I want them to know that your stupid blabbing is all about the fact that I didn’t give you what you asked for .

If anybody has warned you to be careful of Leila Djansi, believe them!

See screenshot below;

It’s with no doubt Kafui wanted to settle the issue with her personally and the blind side of the public but Leila had been declining her calls, so she decided to bring the matter to social media.