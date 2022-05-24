type here...
Lesbobo lady swears never to date men again

As she shows off her new lesbian partner (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Gradually, the LGBTQ+ community is growing at an astronomical rate and they might soon get the recognition they are fighting for in Africa.

A Nigerian lady has boldly shared a video of her new female lover after her ex-boyfriend broke her heart.

In this video, the lady re-affirmed her undiluted love for her new partner and also showed some of their loved themed Whatsapp chats.

Now, people belonging to the LGBTQ community are not afraid to open up about their sexuality.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video;

@Lovefrom Sandra – I no understand. Na girl – girl chat Abi eye dey pain me.

@officialoluwapemi – Really?? Nothing here to God when oo ? this one na God forbid o

@Parloma19 – So u need molly to knack na wa oo

@iamtattooboy – May God have mercy on our generation

