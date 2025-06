A young beautiful lady has asked broke guys not to add getting into a relationship to their plans.

The young lady believes money plays a major role, hence, men who are broke should not worry getting into a relationship.

According to the young lady, it will be extremely difficult for broke guys to find love.

So, instead of such broke guys to focus on searching for love, they should search for money.

She stated that, broke guys should rather “go for love from your family members”.