Leticia Kyere died from suffocation – Pathologist

The family of the late Leticia Kyere Pinaman after weeks of seeking answers over the death of their daughter has finally be told the true cause of her death.

Leticia Kyere who is a final year student of Miracle Educational Academy Junior High School weeks ago was found hanging from the ceiling of the school’s dining hall.

According to the family who were at the scene before the police came to take the body out, they suspected foul play because they never saw signs that she has committed suicide.

The parents granting an interview with Ghpage days after the incident, the family revealed that they were waiting for a pathologist from Accra to conduct the post-motem and reveal the cause of death.

Well, a pathologist from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital identified as Dr Ernest K. Adjei has revealed that the late Leticia Kyere Pinaman died as a result of asphyxia (suffocation) through hanging, and, therefore, unnaturally.

The body has since been released to the family after the pathologist concluded the autopsy on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The family are yet to make their official stands known since they earlier said in the interview that they would never go ahead with the burial rites unless they are convinced with the pathology report.