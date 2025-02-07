The unofficial spokesperson for Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, has called on musicians and industry persons to come together and help veteran rapper Kwadee before it’s too late.

Kwadee in his prime years ago was the most sought-after musician but after making some wrong decisions in life, he is now struggling to stand on his feet in terms of survival.

Recently, a video of him looking wretched and performing to his friends in some corner of the country surfaced on social media.

The video showed his drastic weight loss and disoriented appearance have raised concerns among fans and well-wishers about his well-being.

Reacting to the video, Ayisha Modi requested that the time to help Kwadee is now and not when he is dead that people would come all over social media to say good things about him.

According to Ayisha Modi, now is the time for industry folks to come together and offer support to the legend whose songs are still played on the airwaves today.

She added that people are looking on unconcerned but they will be the same people to go to his funeral to donate huge sums of cash when those monies could have helped him whilst alive.

Watch the video below: