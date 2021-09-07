type here...
Entertainment

Let’s pray for Ayisha Modi – Tracey Boakye

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger-Ayisha-Modi and Tracey Boakye
East Legon landlady Tracey Boakye has called on Ghanaians to come together to pray for Ayisha Modi aka She_loves_Stonebwoy after Afia Schwar tagged her as a drug addict.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye have been in a fight for some weeks now after the issue concerning Moesha Boduong’s mental health following her suicide attempt.

The two have been throwing jabs at each other at every given time these past few weeks.

Yesterday, they continued their fight again this time around Afia Schwar attacked Ayisha Modi using some photos in her archive and telling the whole world that she(Ayisha) is a drug addict.

After sharing the photos, Tracey Boakye who is a close friend to Afia Schwar commented on the photo asking her buddy(Afia) not to attack again.

In ending her comment she threw shade at Ayisha asking people to pray for her because her case is serious.

She commented: “Please, this should be our last post mummy. It’s ok ? … on a more serious note: let’s pray for her ???”

See screenshot below:

Tracey Boakye
Source:Ghpage

