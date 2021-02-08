Let’s sit and talk business- Shatta Wale demands to become shareholder of VGMA board

Shatta Wale has lamented the VGMA board’s announcing their decision to lift their ban on himself and Stonebwoy without holding a meeting with his team.

Shatta Wale in an interview on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show mentioned that he was not impressed with Charterhouse’s decision because there were still things to trash out between the award organizers and himself.

Quite recently, the Head of Public Events and PRO of Charterhouse, Robert Klah revealed on Hitz FM that the board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) had settled on lifting the ban placed on both artistes following their heated brawl at the 2019 edition of the awards show.

“It was in principle decided that the ban should be lifted. There is a reason why this altercation happened and you want to be sure that they don’t resurface. You want to have that kind of conversation to understand and agree on how things should move” Robert Klah stated.

However, Shatta insisted that the negative impact the ban and everything that surrounded it had on him internationally was so severe that the lifting of the ban would not change much for him.

The SM boss asked for a business meeting to be arranged between the board and his team while revealing that he would like to also be a shareholder of teh board.

“Look I want to be an example for the up-and-coming artistes in the country because what I went through was no joke. I was put in a cell because of my issues with Stonebwoy and the news was all over the world. My survival was made possible by God because I was subjected to ridicule. Then you guys take a single day to lift the ban and expect me to be happy. They should have sat with me to talk business. I always say I am a businessman so if they can do that I will be willing to agree to their demands. I want to be a shareholder of the board as well” Shatta Wale explained.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King opined that he wants to lay the blueprint of an artist with integrity for the next generation of musicians.

Shatta stated that he would never allow for himslef to be exploited by anyone.