Letter from Ken Ofori-Atta doctors to OSP surfaces on social media

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is being treated at the Mayo Clinic, according to a letter sent to the special prosecutor’s office.

Ahmed Adalhim, his physician, attested in the letter that the former minister had visited and been assessed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

He clarified that due to his medical condition, he must remain, attend his scheduled visits, and go through additional testing and care, which may include surgery in March 2025.

The physician asked the special prosecutor to get in touch with him if he had any more inquiries.

Therefore, it is remarkable that on February 12, 2025, he declared Ken Ofori Atta a fugitive after the OSP had access to the letter dated February 7, 2025.

