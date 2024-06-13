type here...
Level 100 university female student escapes as popular prankster allegedly uses her for rituals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
According to the lady, she and her friend named Stella visited Z Fancy.

They were served food and drinks during their visit and later went unconscious.

She later woke up at a strange place with her friend not by her side.

She quickly escaped as there was no one around and she also didn’t know the exact location she was.

As alleged by the lady, she suspects Z Fancy has used her and her friend for rituals.

Meanwhile, some social media users have submitted that it’s a prank to announce Z Fancy’s comeback as he has been off the media scene for sometimes now

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Adalkwere – He is a Prank Master, and has been off lime light for a while. His pranks are so real, this could be a Come back for his absence for so long. Coming from a prank Master, na I won’t believe this could be one of those his pranks na person wey prank soldier. ?

@Stylebysmokie – Lmao he hasn’t been active for 2 years now so of course another prank

@Enechemfoods – Welcome back prank master we know you are planning on retiring

@Bailessential NG – This is his come back button

