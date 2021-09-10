- Advertisement -

A final year student of the University of Education, Winneba, has died during a wild celebration on campus after writing his final examination.

According to reports, Sani Abdul Majeed landed on his neck and died instantly while performing backflips alongside his friends who were in a jubilant mood on Thursday following the completion of their course.

The level 400 students were said to be somersaulting and entertaining other students on campus but the vibrant young man, unfortunately, ended up landing on a critical part of his body leading to his death.

Video of the moment the Majeed couldn’t move a muscle after he landed awkwardly on his neck while doing a backflip has surfaced online.

Majeed was a student of the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Representative Council of the university in a message of condolence Thursday, September 9, 2021, sympathised with the family of Majeed over the tragic incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the student body, Aziz Asaana Imoro, in the statement also entreated all students who are in the mood to celebrate “to do so in moderation and not be carried away by their rejoice.”