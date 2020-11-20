Lexis Bill set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend today

JOY FM drive-time show host Lexis Bill would today walk down the aisle with his long time girlfriend who has been identified as Esther.

According to our source, the traditional wedding came off yesterday with the white wedding which is said to be a private one set to come off today.

The source also revealed to us that, though the event is a private one, the venue would be at the Unique Floral Avenue in East Legon.

Lexis Bill’s girlfriend full name Esther Esime Siale is said to be an analyst at the Ghana Reinsurance Company.

Lexis in 2018 was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Joselyn Dumas after a photo was shared by radio personality Naa Ashorkor.

Naa Ashorkor took to Instagram to post a picture of the soon-to-be couple and captioned “God bless your union” and this got many fans of the two personalities[Lexis Bill and Joselyn Dumas] curious.