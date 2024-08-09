LGBTQ community mourns as popular Kwadwo Besia known as Area Mama found dead in the bush

The LGBTQ community is currently mourning the death of a popular crossdresser simply known as Abuja Area Mama.

The crossdresser’s brutalized body was found lying along the Katampe Mabuchi expressway in Abuja in the early hours of today, August 8.

He was wearing the same dress he had on hours earlier when he posted a video from his outing on TikTok.

The last video shared by Area Mama was on August 7 before he was found dead in the same dress

The dress had been ripped open to expose his naket body.

His face, which appears to have been bashed in with an object, had turned purple. His bloood stained the grass beside his body.

His purse was left open beside his body, alongside some personal items scattered at the scene.

His friends have reacted with outrage, with some pointing out that this was not the first time Area Mama had been attacked for his sexual orientation, yet nothing was done to protect him after he spoke out about the attack.

Others pointed out that homophobes regularly threatened online to unalive him but nothing was done.