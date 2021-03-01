LGBTQI community offered $2B loan facility to Akufo-Addo – Abronye reveals more

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Ahafo Region Abronye has disclosed how Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the president of Ghana rejected a 2billion dollars offer from the LGBTQI Community at a time when Ghana was in dire need of money.

The regional chairman reveal when the Akufo Addo led Governemnt took over from ex president Mahama in 2017,Ghana was owing Nigeria some huge amount of money for a gas supply which was not paid by the Mahama government.

Facing the debt which was to the tune of $180m, the LGBTQI community approached the sitting government of Nana Akufo-Addo with $2billion in a bid for their activities to be legalized in Ghana.

According to him the president knowing the country’s belief with regards to our cultural, customs and societal values refused their tempting offer.

“Ghana needed $180 million to pay for gas supply for our electricity because although Ghanaians were paying for electricity, Mahama decided not to pay so Buhari cut the supply of Gas to Ghana because of this.

The LGBTQI Community came in and said they can give the country $2 billion but their condition for the loan was to legalize homosexuality but the President of Ghana rejected it because he knew the health implications,” He said on Wontumi Tv.