Unshaken LGBTQI Ghana community raise $37K to purchase new office

- Advertisement -

The LGBTQI community in Ghana according to deep throat source have begun another fund raising in procurement of a new office.

This move by the group has become necessary after they were booted out at their rented office which was located in Ashongman, a suburb in Accra.

The issue of the LGBTQI generated a whole lot of argument on the Ghanaian media space and on the street after the LGBTQI community office became known in Ghana.

There were many decisive stance by Ghanaians for a total shut down of anything which is related to the LGBTQI while a few section of Ghanaians held the view that their rights must be respected.

February 27th 2021, President Akufo-Addo finally came out publicly on the issue of the LGBTQI as many had called on him to state his position on the matter.

The president categorically stated same-sex marriage will not be legalized in Ghana as far he remains the president of Ghana.

We thought the issues had been put to rest after the president had spoken but since after the president’s public stance, there have been few Ghanaian celebrities who have been pushing the agenda of the LGBTQI community with their so called popularity.

Information gathered indicates the LGBTQI community have started another fund raising with the hope of getting $100,000 to this time not just rent an office but to purchase an ultramodern state of the art office which will make them permanent owners of the building.

It has been reveled that they have so far raised $37,113 out of the $100,000 they are looking forward to clock.